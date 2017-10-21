Tribute to Kurosawa

Islamabad :Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club paid tribute to Japanese director Akira Kurosawa with his masterpiece epic ‘Dersu Uzala’.

Director-Screenwriter Akira Kurosawa (1910-1998) made a modest beginning in the film world as a painter but became the most distinguished film maker in the history of cinema. ‘Less is more’ meant everything to him. He directed thirty films in his long film career of 57 years. He worked for many years as assistant director and screenwriter. He made debut as independent director during World War II. And when it came to success, his film Rashomon (1952) won top award in Venice International Film Festival. This opened the doors for films from Japan around the world. It introduced Kurosawa to Asian filmgoers, ironically through Italy (Venice Film Festival). Kurosawa followed this with Ikiru (1952), Seven Samurai (1954) and Yojimbo (1961). Rashomon and Seven Samurai were remade in Hollywood as Outrage and Magnificent Seven respectively. Kurosawa won awards and distinctions around the world. He was honoured with Academy's Lifetime Achievement Oscar in 1990. Success and hard times are part of film career. Kurosawa too went through rough and lean times but his name would always shine as one of the best directors the film world has produced in the last 125 years.

And now ‘Dersu Uzala’ (The Hunter). In 1975, ‘Dersu Uzala’ was Kurosawa's first film which was not in Japanese language, also first in 70 mm. The film won two top awards at Moscow International Film festival and Oscar in 1976 as Best Foreign Language Film. ‘Dersu Uzala’ is based on 1923 memoirs by Russian explorer on Far East Russia during several expeditions in early 20th century. It was lensed in Far Eastern wilderness of Russia. Revolves around the life of natives in the forest, now being destroyed by what contemporary world calls ‘advance of civilization.’ Friendship in people from different backgrounds is part of the premise here with loss of strength and ability that follows with old age. This is the story of an elderly guide and gold hunter at the turn of the century in most treacherous part of Siberia. It is heart warming and highly affecting adventure. It is the kind of relationship which civilized men have lost. To watch ‘Dersu Uzala’ is captivating experience, ambitious with breathtaking scenery. We see people looking for friendship at a time when one has lost the family and moves in the forest from temporary spot to spot. Dersu's props for survival include skills with rifle and respect for everything in the forest: the wind, water, fire, sun, moon, plants and animals. All deserve attention. The pacing of life, and that of film, like seasons, may be slow but understanding of environment counts here. It turns out as one of the best films about man vs. environment. The film opens with a forest that is being cleared for development. There is search for a grave on a construction site in 1910. Film moves into the flashbacks.

Kurosawa wanted to make this film in early parts of his career but gave up on it because it had to be made where the actual events took place. Decades late, Mosfilm in the former Soviet Union, agreed to fund the film on the condition that Kurosawa would have full creative control over the film. Most film wanted Kurosawa to bring his old partner in acting Toshiro Mifune to play Dersu but the actor could not be attached to such a long production schedule.

