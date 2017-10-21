Int'l organisation to help Pakistan against climate change

Islamabad :The Global Green Growth Institute, a Seoul-based international, inter-governmental organisation working on economic growth and environmental sustainability, has agreed to partner with the Ministry of Climate Change for fight against global warming in Pakistan.

The development came during the visit of Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan Institutes Assembly and Council meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In his address to assembly and council of Global green Growth Institute, the minister highlighted the achievements of Pakistan to promote green growth.

The assembly's meeting was chaired by Ethiopian, Minister for Environment and was participated by Minister's and senior level government officials of member states. The delegation of Pakistan included minister Mushahid Ullah Khan, Director General (Environment) Irfan Tariq and Director to Minister for Climate Change Muhammad Fayez.

The Global Green Growth Institute will support Pakistan in developing and prompting climate resilient green growth without compromising it's developmental targets. The initiative would place Pakistan as an opportune destination for green investment.

Global Green Growth Institute is an intergovernmental body supporting green growth in its member states established in 2012 at the Rio+20 -- United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

Currently, it has 28 member states, which have shown significant progress in moving towards green economy through its support. Unlike the typical industrial economic growth, the 'green growth' is a term used to achieve economic growth through natural resources in a sustainable manner.