Call to implement home-based workers policy

LAHORE :Home-based workers Friday at a press conference demanded the implementation of policy that has been notified by the Punjab government.

An NGO representative Maria Kokab at a press conference commemorating the South Asian Day of home-based workers, said that to enhance their expertise there is a dire need of skill development at their doorstep, so that they could earn more and compete with market trends and direct market linkages.

Irfan Mufti said “home-based work has been recognised as part of informal economy in Pakistan. Although Punjab has approved policy for home-based workers, but the legislation is still pending. He stressed on a plan of action for home-based workers has to be in place if the policy for workers needs to be implemented in true spirit”. Mahnaz Rafi said the integration of home-based workers into national and regional plans is important. The law is not even presented to the assembly and the term of the government is coming to an end.

Hanif Ramay said after decades of long hard work and struggle, the policy has been finalised and approved by the Punjab Cabinet. He demanded the law for home-based workers in Punjab. The Punjab government should look into the development of informal workers and utilise its potential for generating revenue for the province. The Punjab government should proactively adopt legislation, and start door to door registration of home-based workers.

workshop: Punjab University’s Career Counseling & Placement Centre (CCPC) organised a training workshop “Youth & Future Challenges – Role of Teachers & Students” for the students of Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

IBA Director Dr Sajida Nisar, CCPC Chairman Dr Abdul Qayyum Choudhary, Lt. Gen. (r) Ashraf Saleem, Career Development Officer Navid Ahmad, faculty members and students attended the seminar. Dr Qayyum and Lt. Gen. (r) Ashraf Saleem gave tips to cope challenges of academic and practical life.

Osteoporosis Day: The persisting of issue of calcium and vitamin-D deficiency among countrymen and its remedies were highlighted by physicians and dieticians at various meetings and seminars on the “World Osteoporosis Day” on Friday.

The seminar was chaired by orthopedic surgeon Dr S. Muhammad Awais while Prof Dr Aftab Mohsin was the chief guest of the ceremony. Dr Shafiq Shafaq, Prof Dr Rubina Suhail, Prof Dr Abu Bakar, Prof Irfan Mehboob, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan and PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami were also present.