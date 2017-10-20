Let’s ride the bicycle

The University of Karachi (UoK) is widespread on a large piece of land with departments at far distances. The only transport option offered by the university is so-called ‘point buses’ that are run during fixed hours in the morning and afternoon. After 9AM, none of these buses move around inside the university campus, making it difficult for students to go to their department. The other option available to students is to hire a rickshaw. For such a short distance, these rickshaws normally charge higher than the actual fare.

In the morning, students are not allowed to bring their personal vehicle inside the campus. Students have to walk all the way to their departments. Many students have different health problems and they cannot walk under the scorching sun. In this regard, I’d like to put forward a proposal. The administration should allow bicycles inside the campus. A bicycle stand should be installed at all gates. Students should be allowed to rent a bicycle for a limited number of hours. The administration can take a small deposit from students to make sure that all bicycles are returned. This is a good alternative and it will be appreciated by a majority of students.

Ruqaiya Zahid (Karachi)