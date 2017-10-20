Effects of unemployment

A few days ago, the entire country watched the repercussions of high unemployment in the country. Recently, a fresh graduate committed suicide because he was unable to find a job. In our country, there is a lack of guidance and support for undergraduates. This is why many people cannot deal with failure in examinations or career. What is even more disturbing is the fact that neither families nor other social institutions offer adequate support to these young people.

Students are under stress and they don’t have any outlet to vent it out. The main reason behind this stress is poor relationship with parents and the fear of not meeting excessive expectations of parents, friends and teachers. These result in an impulsive decision or suicide. Proper steps should be taken to tackle the growing rate of suicide.

Ahsan Rehman (Islamabad)