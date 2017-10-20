2 more die of dengue in KP

PESHAWAR: Two more patients died of dengue fever on Wednesday as the death toll from the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 58.

The Dengue Response Unit of the provincial health department said that Aafia Bibi, 55, and resident of Nasir Bagh area in the provincial capital died of the virus at the Kuwait Teaching Hospital in Peshawar. She was diagnosed with the fever and admitted to the Kuwait Teaching Hospital on October 17, the officials said.

The other victim identified as Lal Badshah, 36, and resident of Sawaldher area in Mardan. He was brought to the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) on October 17, officials at the Dengue Response Unit said. Sharing other details, they said that a total of 1,873 patients under went test for dengue fever in various hospitals across the province out of which 481 tested positive for the virus.

They said that 122 new patients were admitted to various health facilities across the province, adding 408 patients were admitted to various hospitals and provided medical assistance. They said that 109 patients were discharged after regaining their health from hospitals.