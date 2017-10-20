Punjab IG addresses Darbar of Rawalpindi Regional Police

Rawalpindi :Punjab Inspector General of Police Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the police force cannot control crimes without the support of the public; therefore, police officers should enhance contacts with the public at every level and adopt good attitude towards citizens.

He said the Punjab Police have no space for the officials who support criminals and stern action will be taken against the Punjab Police officials involved in criminal activities. He expressed these while addressing the ‘darbar’ of the Rawalpindi Regional Police at the Police Lines. RPO Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, CPO Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, DPOs Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum, CTO Rawalpindi, Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab Highway Patrol, Special Branch and senior officers and officials of Rawalpindi Region Police.

IGP Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said several special initiatives have been taken for the welfare and security of the Punjab Police including restoration of the Risk Allowance, provision of bulletproof jackets and latest modern. He said a comprehensive system of accountability and transparency has been introduced in the Punjab Police. He said elaborated measures have been taken to change thana culture and front desks have been set up at all police stations across Punjab to facilitate the public and method of digital FIR has also been introduced.

IGP Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said the Punjab Police have given huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism and 1,400 police officer and cops have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism so far. He said every possible step has been taken to protect life of the police.