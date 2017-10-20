Markram set for ODI debut

EAST LONDON, South Africa: Aiden Markram looks set to make his One-day International debut in the third and final match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Buffalo Park on Sunday.

Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday that Markram had been called up to join the squad in place of Hashim Amla, who has been rested after making 492 runs at an average of 123.00 in two Tests and two One-day Internationals against Bangladesh.

Markram, 23, made a successful Test debut against the tourists, scoring 97, 15 and 143 in his three innings. He followed up with 82 in a one-day warm-up match for a South African Invitation team against Bangladesh ahead of the one-day internationals.

With South Africa having already won the one-day series, 19-year-old all-rounder Wiaan Mulder also looks likely to make his debut, with captain Faf du Plessis having stated after Wednesday’s series-clinching win in Paarl that South Africa were “looking to give a few guys opportunities” in the dead rubber game.