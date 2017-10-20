Thar Foundation, Saylani sign MoU

KARACHI: The Thar Foundation and Saylani Welfare International Trust have signed a partnership contract to train Thari youth in development of apps based on the Google’s Android OS, a statement said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed to include the Thari youth into the software development courses offered by the trust, a registered charity and an independent non-governmental organisation, through its different offices, it added. The MoU was signed by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company’s chairman board of directors Khursheed Jamali and Saylani Welfare International Trust’s director Yousuf Lakhani in the presence of senior officials from the two organisations, it added.