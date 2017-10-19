Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi arrested after his escape from court

MULTAN: The police on Wednesday arrested Mufti Abdul Qavi soon after he managed to escape from a court after rejection of his pre-arrest bail in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Talking to The News, Regional Police Officer M Idrees said: “We arrested the cleric soon after he escaped from the court. Cantonment SP Dr Fahad showed extraordinary vigil and ensured his arrest. Mufti Qavi dodged the police outside the court of the Multan district and sessions judge and fled.”

Police insiders said Qavi was arrested on his way to Jhang where he intended to participate in the annual Urs of his grandfather. He fled even before the court pronounced its decision on his bail plea.

Lawyers representing both parties presented their case before Judge M Ameer Khan who rejected Qavi’s bail plea. During the hearing, the judge remarked that proceedings against Qavi would be carried out under sections 302 and 109 (Abetment) PPC.

Earlier, talking to journalists on his arrival at the court, Mufti Qavi said truth would stand victorious against the Satan. “I will accept the court verdict.” He claimed innocence, saying the police were involving him in the case on external pressure to damage his repute.