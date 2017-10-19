PPP wants NA to discuss imposition of regulatory duty

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday termed the government decision of imposing regulatory duties on 565 tariff lines as a “mini budget’ and announced to take up it in the upcoming session of the National Assembly while submitting the adjournment motion in the lower House of Parliament.

The adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat was submitted by PPP legislators Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Dr Nafisa Shah, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Makhdoom Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Mohammad Ayaz Soomro and Abdul Sattar Bachani.

Through the adjournment motion, the PPP legislators stated that the PPP wanted to discuss the recent imposition of regulatory duties by the federal government on hundreds of essential and luxury items.

“We have grave reservations over this sudden imposition of taxes, which will result in inflation and lower purchasing power of the people,” the PPP adjournment motion stated.

The motion stated that the government had raised the regulatory duties on 565 tariff lines during the budget 2017-18 and the imposition of a ‘mini-budget’ just after three months without the consultation of the Parliament calls for an exclusive discussion on the floor of the House immediately.