China ready to ‘defeat’ Taiwan independence

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a stern warning to Taiwan on Wednesday, saying that Beijing has the will and power to thwart any attempts at independence.

Addressing a twice-a-decade gathering of the Communist Party in Beijing, Xi warned that China has "the resolve, the confidence, and the ability to defeat separatist attempts for Taiwan independence in any form".

"We will never allow anyone, any organisation, or any political party, at any time or in any form, to separate any part of Chinese territory from China," he said. Taiwan’s mainland affairs council called the Communist Party congress’ comments "regrettable", saying "China cannot win over the people" through its "one China" policy. Ties between Taiwan and China have turned increasingly frosty since the election of Tsai Ing-wen as president last year.