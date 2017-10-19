Inam seeks govt support to qualify for Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam, who the other day lifted world title in Beach World Wrestling Championships in Turkey, said on Wednesday that the government should back him in preparation for the Olympic qualifiers. He added that if he did not qualify, he would return the money spent on him, writes Alam Zeb Safi.

“If I am properly supported in my preparation for the Olympic qualifiers for at least two years, I am confident I will qualify. If I do not I will return the money,” Inam told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Pakistan won a bronze medal in wrestling in Olympics back in 1960 through Mohammad Bashir at Rome.Inam beat defending champion Pejman Fazlollah Tabar Naghrachi of Iran in the 90 kg final.

This was the first gold for Pakistan in the senior category in the history of the event. In 2007-2008 Usman Majeed had secured a silver medal. Inayatullah clinched gold in the cadet category of the competitions in Turkey.

Inam said there was a need of consistent training for proper growth. He added it was not possible in case of Pakistan because of lack of financial support.

“Here Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) has very meagre budget of Rs1.5 million. What can one do with that? Look at other countries like Iran which is spending millions on wrestling. They have specialised wrestlers in every genre of the discipline. There when a wrestler plays beach wrestling he doesn’t feature in Olympic freestyle or Greco-Roman wrestling. And that is why they are so successful in the field,” the grappler said.

Inam was not happy with the response of the Pakistan’s sports authorities to his achievement in Turkey. “I am really disappointed. I have been promised half a million rupees for my success. The government gave Rs24 million to WBC world silver title winner Mohammad Waseem. I have also got world title and I am promised just half a million,” the grappler complained.

He said unless the athletes were encouraged, sports would suffer. “We have won because of the efforts of the federation which provides us exposure despite all odds. And its secretary Arshad Sattar deserves praise,” Inam was quick to add.

He said that for his future preparation he had had a meeting with a top official of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and requested him for providing him an arena.“We have to go to clubs for training when there is no national camp. We need a proper arena which has a special playing environment. I hope SBP will support me,” the grappler said.

He said that his next target was to prepare for the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Gold Coast Australia in April next year. “I will now focus on Commonwealth Games and hopefully I will get gold,” said Inam, who also clinched gold medal in 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

In the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, however, he failed to live up to the expectations due to an injury.

Inam said that the mud-wrestling in Pakistan was similar to beach wrestling. “Because of the similarity we have a great chance of rising in this type of wrestling,” Inam said.