SLS Schools celebrate Day of Older Persons

Rawalpindi

All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School celebrated International Day of Older Persons, says a press release.

The International Day of Older Persons is celebrated in October of each year. The SLS, Lalazar Montessori Section celebrated this day keeping in mind this year’s theme by the United Nations of focusing on the “pathways that support full and effective participation in old age”.

Primary students presented various skits and performed on poems through the week to demonstrate the need of love and care towards older persons, their rights and how we should take care of their feelings. A special event for the grandmothers of Senior Montessori students was organised. Students came on stage one by one and narrated beautiful one liners to express their love for their grandmothers. Then students and grandmothers were invited to fun-filled activities that they could do together. The school backyard was decorated beautifully. Different games like musical chairs, passing the cushion and pin the tail were played. A 'Grandma Touch Test' game had students blindfolded and they had to identify their grandmother by touch in a group of grandmothers. The students made hand impressions of themselves and their grandmothers on a piece of paper and took them home as a keepsake for the years to come. A “selfie-session” and story time by grandmothers made for a great end to a great day. Hugs shared by the grandmothers and grandchildren made everyone in the school emotional as Section Head, Attiya Nadeem thanked all the grandmothers for coming.