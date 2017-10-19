Soybean down

SYDNEY: U.S. soybeans edged lower on Wednesday as forecasts for crop-friendly weather pushed the oilseed towards its third consecutive daily loss.

Corn and wheat also fell as dry weather, with forecasts predicting dry weather across the U.S. Midwest in coming weeks, which should allow farmers to rapidly advance harvest pace.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1 percent to $9.84 a bushel by 0216 GMT, having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

"The market was concerned about the impact of adverse weather in the United States and Brazil but those concerns have abated in recent days," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.