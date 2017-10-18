Battling dengue

The number of people in Hassanabdal suffering from dengue is increasing rapidly. Since it is a type of communicable disease – for example if a mosquito that has bitten a person who has the virus bites another person, the person will get infected us – it calls for the immediate attention of the Punjab government. The provincial government is doing commendable work to combat dengue in other areas of Punjab. The same method should be adopted in Hassanabdal to fight the virus. Awareness campaigns must be conducted to educate people to prevent the spread of this deadly disease. The main reason behind its outbreak is lack of cleanliness. Water stagnation in an area acts like a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The chief minister of Punjab is requested to issue orders for the adoption of all preventive measures so that the people can be protected from this fever. The Punjab government must also provide prescribed medicines and mosquito nets at subsidised rates all over the province. Open ponds must be sprayed regularly. Immediate action is required so that the situation is not aggravated.

Engr Riaz Akbar (Wah Cantt)