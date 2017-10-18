A long way to go

The people of Swat had been living in a deplorable condition for a long time. They do not have an access to basic facilities and were deprived of the attention of the authorities. After the last elections, the PTI-led KP government brought some changes to the region. The government paid special attention to the education and healthcare sectors. Reforms were also introduced in the police department. However, residents haven’t seen any positive changes in the region especially in the education and healthcare sectors. The only change that has been brought is the privatisation of these two sectors. Development in the region will take a long time.

There is no denying that the work performed by the government is commendable. A rise in the number of traffic police will lead to a decrease in road accidents. Still, a lot is needed to be done. In Swat, the provincial government has installed modern traffic signals. However, many people do not know how this system works. People will take time to get accustomed to these changes. In Pakistan, development reaches quite late. What is already been followed in the West will take another five to six years to be followed in our country. In the West, all cities adapt to changes almost instantly, but in our country a small changed is accepted after years.

Barkat Ali (Swat)