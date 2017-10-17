PPP won’t allow ROs’ elections this time: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that his party would not allow rigging of elections in 2018, and it would not be the ROs (returning officers) elections.

Discussing the Punjab election plan with the party leaders here, he said those with 2013 public mandate should not remain in any misperception about their success in the upcoming polls in 2018. He said the PPP would go to polls with full preparation in Punjab.

According to media reports, the party has finalised its strategy at the meeting to field a candidate in every constituency of Punjab.It was also decided that a public contact campaign would be launched to include new people in the party.The party decided to specially focus on rural constituencies in Punjab and the election manifesto would focus on finding solution to the problems afflicting the common people.

