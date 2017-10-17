No civil-military friction: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said a military chief has the right to discuss or comment on the economic condition of the country. He was commenting on the recent controversy which started following Gen Qamar Bajwa's remarks during a seminar on economy. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday also denied reports of friction between civilian and military officials in the country.

In an interview, the prime minister said there is no civil-military friction in the country, however, a difference of opinion could be there. Referring to a seminar addressed by the COAS, he said the army chief expressed his opinion on the economy, adding, "When everybody can express their views on the economy, then why can't the army chief do so?" Abbasi, however, said that he always sees the glass "half-filled."

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's disqualification, the premier said they accepted the decision by the Supreme Court, but the people of Pakistan did not. The prime minister said, "The economic indicators are very transparent. The World Bank's report is not too favourable but The Economist has placed Pakistan in world's five growing economies."

He said that the government had decided to closely follow the case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. The accountability process against Musharraf was started by the court, not by us, he added.

“All the decisions in this regard, including removal of his name from the Election Commission of Pakistan and sending him outside the country, were taken by the courts,” he said. “We will bring Musharraf back when the court will order and will also issue warrant against him.”

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that a government not supported by the masses can never run for long and can never make a country successful. He added that if any changes were to happen, then they would be in line with the Constitution and they would take place within parliament.

In case if the changes are not made within parliament and according to the Constitution, it is only the country, which is at loss, the PM added. He said that there is political and individual loss as well, but the real loss is for the country only.

PM Shahid said that the parameters of democracy can only be fulfilled with democracy, not dictatorship. And we are trying to fulfil these parameters, he asserted. Regarding the establishment of a forward bloc in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the PM said that all prime ministers may have to face no-trust move. He added that he and his party members were ready to face this situation. The PM said that the condition of forward blocs — made in the past — was in front of everyone.

The people who bring no-trust move will take decisions for themselves because they have seen the condition of people who established forward blocs, PM Shahid said. He said that whosoever has used the ticket of this party — to be elected — will have to pay the debt.