CM wants Senior Citizens Act implemented

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed the quarters concerned to strictly implement the Senior Citizens Act 2014.

An official handout said he was presiding over a meeting to review the pace of progress on the act at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The chief minister called for regularly holding the meetings of the Senior Citizens Council. He directed the provision of allocated fund of Rs 30 million as expeditiously as possible.

The meeting agreed to make operational the Senior Citizens Council and hold its meetings regularly.

Pervez Khattak expressed satisfaction at the performance of Health Department for facilitating the senior citizens and implementing the Senior Citizens Act. However, he directed other departments to follow the same pattern.

The chief minister agreed to the introduction of senior citizens cards for the provision of healthcare facilities to elderly citizens in hospitals and rural health centres throughout the province.

He also directed to prepare a plan for the setting up of community centres for the senior citizens.

The provincial government would issue guidelines at provincial, divisional and district levels for the facilitation of senior citizens in different parks, etc. He directed to immediately prepare the guidelines.

The chief minister agreed to the proposal for the facilitation of senior citizens, starting developmental schemes for them and accessing the national and international charitable institutions to help in this noble cause.

Pervez Khattak directed the Social Welfare Department to start working along these lines, adding senior citizens were the real asset to the society.