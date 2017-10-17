Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Emergency number

Emergency number

This is to address the government’s negligence towards the establishment of a national emergency number when it should have been top priority of the authorities. Considering the fact that each emergency service has its own number – for example, 15 for police, 115 for an ambulance, 16 for fire – in times of emergencies, citizens have to rummage through a plethora of numbers. Ideally, there should be one single number for all kinds of emergencies.

Countries like the US and the UK have a national emergency number for all emergencies. Last year, India adopted 112 as its national emergency number. Pakistan too should work on this and introduce a single emergency number. The concerned authorities must look into setting up a national emergency number under which emergency services could be accessed without having the need to dive into a pile of numbers.

Zoha Khan (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement