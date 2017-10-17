Awareness seminar held to mark World Food Day

Rawalpindi: In order to mark World Food Day, an awareness seminar was held in Pir Mehr Ali Shah University of Arid Agriculture (PMAS-UAAR) under the auspices of Punjab Food Department Rawalpindi. The seminar was attended by the eminent experts of Food, Nutrition and representatives of various national and international organizations relating to food security and health.

Prof. Dr. Tariq Masud of PMAS-UAAR highlighted the role of balanced diet for physical development of human body. He said that we can get rid of fatal ailments relating to orthopaedic by using indigenous food items instead of junk food. He also stressed for regular walk to streamline the digestive system and suggested for implementing proper diet plan according to the age group of every person. National Fortification Manager, Wheat-Flour, Food Fortification Programme, Munawar Hussain, in his address emphasized the need of using fortification flour to overcome the deficiencies of iron, iodine, folic acid, zinc and vitamin A&D. Dr. Uzma Hayat of DHO office Rawalpindi in her address said that under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, a special programme is being implemented to provide supplements to under diet kids up to five years. She also informed that special training programmes were also being carried out to educate the people for observing the nutritional principles to make themselves physically fit and healthy.

Talking on the occasion, Assistant Director Food, Allah Ditta Saqib, DFC Mehr Ijaz Ahmed Sial, AFC Ch. Khurram Niaz and other experts highlighted the salient features of hunger and food security in the entire world and stressed the need that we can overcome the situation by taking care of food requirements and minimizing the wastage of food.