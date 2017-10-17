FPCCI rejects ban on construction of high-rises

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Zubair Tufail and business community leader S M Muneer, have expressed displeasure over the ban on construction of high-rise and multistory buildings in Karachi due to inefficiency of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), a statement said on Monday.

Both the leaders demanded immediate lifting of the ban because construction industry is the largest job provider and supporting 72 allied industries and, if the ban is not lifted, capital will start flying out of the country.

Addressing a joint press conference at the ABAD House, they announced complete support to the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD). Capital flight has started and it seems that a conspiracy is being hatched against the provincial government, they said, adding that the ban on construction of high-rise buildings in Karachi is unfair, as this ban has came as the result of inefficiency of KW&SB and other departments concerned.

The government departments are becoming hurdle for the progress and development of Karachi, they said and assured to take up the issue at every available platform and even support ABAD in the Supreme Court. Tufail said the ban on the construction of high-rises in Karachi is a wrong decision, as the city needs vertical construction being a mega city and ABAD should be allowed to install RO plants for their projects.