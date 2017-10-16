Chaos generators get slap on the wrist

ISLAMABAD: Chaos generators and destabilizers received a powerful slap on the wrist as top military spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor threw cold water on their hopes, ambitions and objectives, aimed at fueling anarchy through a powerful disinformation campaign.

For the past couple of months, the focus of attack on the present government, among other issues, is in regard to the state of economy, which is not as bad as it is being depicted by some with clear motives.

Encouraged by the slant of the ongoing debate, meant to slam the government, also entrapped former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Asif Ali Zardari, who came out with the novelty -- imposition of financial emergency.

All the “parrots”, who painted economy as worst, grossly misread Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s address to a seminar organized by the businessmen’s body in Karachi on “Interplay of Economy and Security”. They perceived the speech as a charge-sheet against the government, which it wasn’t but a viewpoint.

As the engineered discussion on economy accelerated, every Tom, Dick and Harry in the political arena has presented himself as an acknowledged economist. Every one of them has only exposed, though superficially, only the downside of the economy but deliberately ignored its upside. None of them is even slightly inclined to see the growth rate, which was unheard of in the past several years. It was certainly unfortunate and an unfair analysis of the economic performance of the current administration.

Instead of any dispassionate scrutiny of Pakistan’s economic plight, all the political parties have commented upon it to gain political mileage. In their assertions, they have been demanding Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar’s resignation.

The PPP is also in the forefront in issuing such calls. However, it has forgotten or conveniently ignored the fact that it was Zardari, who, while forming his government in 2008, had consistently urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif to ‘loan’ Dar to him to run the finance ministry as the PPP chief did not have even a single person with the caliber of supervising this portfolio. It is believed that Dar is not publicly offering comments on economic or political issues deliberately and will continue this policy till the time he is disentangled from the reference being heard against him in an Islamabad accountability court, accusing him of having assets beyond legitimate means of income. Ironically, there was no mention of Dar in the Panama papers as he doesn’t have any offshore company, and some of those who have sponsored petitions in the Supreme Court against the Sharif family had mentioned him only as a “facilitator” of the deposed prime minister. However, the July 28 judgment also ordered filing of the instant reference against him.

Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is more than satisfied with Dar’s performance and has stated that even now when the minister has to spare time for his reference he is giving his ministry full time. He said that only a small fraction of his time was being consumed by the reference.

Gen Bajwa revealed at the seminar that a lot of time of the National Security Committee (NSC) meetings was always utilized by discussions on the state of economy. It is an excellent forum, which meets quite often since Abbasi assumed office, for deliberation on economic conditions and security-related issues. It comprises all the top civilian and military leaders.

When comments on the state of economy are made publicly, they are interpreted in their own way by the government as well as its rivals, and are taken as a negative reflection on the performance of the administration. This then gives rise to a totally unwanted public debate as was witnessed recently. However, it was a positive and welcome development that the unnecessary controversy was buried without loss of any further time.

Asif Ghafoor’s solemn vows were certainly encouraging for those who want democracy and despise unconstitutional and illegal interventions. But they were highly depressing for turmoil lovers, who keep presenting themselves as a very well-informed lot that knows what is cooking up against the government behind the scenes.

However, a mighty public shut-up call is the need of hour to those who pretend to be speaking on behalf of powerful quarters. Unless it is done, this clique of anarchists will continue its tricks and deceit, unrattling democrats who want democracy to be strong and strengthened. However, the military spokesman’s assertions – nothing will happen beyond the Constitution; no danger to democracy from the Pakistan Army but it may be from people’s unfulfilled aspirations and requirements; never stated economy is unstable; everything is under civilian supremacy; no technocrats’ setup is on the cards, the present system will persist; etc., -- may be an eye-opener for mischief mongers.

Asif Ghafoor did well by his intelligent handling of even loaded questions and demonstrated a remarkable restraint. As it was announced that he would address a presser, wild speculations emerged. Such an atmosphere has to be curbed. His comments are bound to be microscopically analysed given the influence the army enjoys in Pakistan. Therefore, he is required to be always guarded and careful so that no wrong message goes out especially to those who are always in seach of stuff to fuel turmoil and havoc.