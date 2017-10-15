Ainak Wala Jin’s ‘Bil Batori’ passes away

LAHORE: TV and stage artiste Nusrat Ara, who gained fame from her incredible character ‘Bil Batori’ in evergreen drama series from our childhood Ainak Wala Jin, died on Saturday.

The actress was paralysed for the past four months. On Saturday, her health deteriorated and she was shifted to a hospital, where she died. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, and a large number of government functionaries and public representatives expressed their condolences over the death of the artiste. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that the late actress was an artist of exceptional talent, having a unique style of acting, which won her the public acclaim. The minister said Nusrat Ara would remain alive in the hearts of her fans for a long time.

She will be remembered for her ingenuity in performing arts, particularly the role that she played in the famous TV drama serial ‘Ainak Wala Jin’, which was equally popular among children and the grown-ups, the minister added.