Terrorist killed in Quetta police encounter

QUETTA: A suspected terrorist was killed while another arrested in an encounter at the Qambrani Road area Friday.
According to police sources, security forces were conducting a search operation when the terrorists opened fire at them.
In a shootout, a terrorist was killed and another arrested while one of their accomplices escaped. The police officials informed that the terrorists were involved in the blast at the Civil Hospital. The forces cordoned off the area and further investigation was under way.
