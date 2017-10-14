Gallery6 showcases Sadequain’s recently discovered treasure of drawings

Islamabad

A unique exhibition of exquisite drawings by Sadequain for Parto Rohilla’s book ‘Rainn Ujyara’ opens at Gallery 6 here today (Saturday). While the legend’s illustrations of his own poetry, as well as of the artworks of Ghalib, Iqbal and Faiz’s poetry, are also well recorded, only a few people are aware that he illustrated a book of Parto Rohilla as well.

Mukhtar Ali Khan was born in August 1933 and in 1957 joined the government service. He was also a literally figure with over 15 books to his credit, which he has written under the name of ‘Parto Rohilla.’ In 1975, when he was posted as Assistant Commissioner Income Tax in Rawalpindi, he invited Sadequain to stay with him at his residence. During this period, he requested the Master to make drawings for his upcoming book ‘Rainn Ujyara.’

Keeping up his tradition, Sadequain not only delicately made attractive and wonderful drawings for the ‘dohay’ which are in the book, but also gifted the family other paintings and calligraphic artworks on skin.

‘Rainn Ujyara’ was printed in 1976, and is the first book of ‘dohay’ by the poet. It has three disctinct sections: ‘gyaan dhyaan,’ ‘roop rung’ and ‘ghar angnai.’ All the three sections not only have elegant poetry but also stunning drawings capturing the spirit of the verses. This shows Sadequain’s immense command over his perception of the verse, its synthesis in visual form, and then immaculate execution in simple lines.

Parto Rohilla kept these pearls with him till he passed away in September last year. Sometime back, the family brought this hidden treasure to the attention of the Sadequain Foundation, USA. The Foundation directed the family to Gallery 6 with advice for making these available to the public through an exhibition and sale for acquisition by Sadequain’s admirers. This helps to spread and preserve the gems, a goal which is in line with the Foundation’s mission to discover, preserve, and promote Sadequain’s art.

In a November 2009, a prominent art personality stated in a published article: “I don’t think 30-35 years down the line, the youngsters will know who Sadequain was because his work won’t be exhibited then.” Exhibition like these are a way to negate the above fear and keep the artist and his work alive.

In Sadequain’s case, in spite of producing several thousand pieces of artworks, the locations of only a few thousands are known now, and only a few hundred have ever been documented in books, magazines, or newspapers. ‘Rainn Ujyara’ has also been out of print for long, hence the Sadequain Foundation has decided to reprint the book and make it available internationally through amazon.com so that the work could be preserved and referred in present discussions and for future students of art and art lovers.

Dr. Arjumand Faisel, curator of Gallery 6, is very excited about the show. He said, “The exhibition not only drawing the attention of art lovers in Pakistan, but we have also been receiving queries from around the globe. Only three or four exhibitions of Sadequain’s genuine work have been held since his death in 1987, and this one is a very distinctive addition.”