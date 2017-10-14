Greenwich University clinch Inter-University Football title

KARACHI: Greenwich University (GU) overcame Institute of Business Administration (IBA) 1-0 in the summit clash to clinch the 15th Aga Khan University (AKU) Inter-University Football Tournament title here at the AKU Sports Centre Ground.

After a goalless first half, Siraj Rashid scored the lone goal of the match in the 46th minute to propel Greenwich University to title triumph.

Nabeel Baloch of IBA was given the Best Player of the Tournament award. Special Consolation Prizes were awarded to Ramiz Rizvi of IBA, Haris Azeem of GU, Adil Farooq of PNEC and Sayam Jamal of DUHS for demonstrating excellent skills.