KP IGP praises police for decade-long fight on terror

BANNU: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud has said that police force exhibited remarkable gallantry in fighting terrorism during the last 10 years. He said this while speaking at the gathering of elders from Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts in Police Lines here on Thursday.

The police chief said that police arrested over 1200 terrorists in the last two and half years and destroyed their safe havens. "Now the terrorists have no sanctuary or hideout anywhere in the province besides the terrorism related incidents have been reduced to 80 percent," he maintained. He said the services and sacrifices rendered by KP police in fight against terror had been acknowledged and appreciated by all and sundry. "We have eliminated the hideouts of terrorists on our own soil but we cannot ignore external threats," he added.