Fri October 13, 2017
National

October 13, 2017

One killed, two injured in DI Khan accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Chashma Sugar Mills on Thursday, police said. They said a speeding tractor-trolley ran over an auto rickshaw near Chashma Sugar Mills. As a result, one Jabbar was killed on the spot while two other persons sustained injuries. The injured, identified as Ashiq and Rafiq, were taken to the Civil Hospital in DI Khan. Their condition was stated to be stable. The police registered a case and started investigation.

