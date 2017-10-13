Pakistan highly values ties with Japan, Iran: PM

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehdi Honardoost Thursday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM office separately. While Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra also held meeting with the premier at PM office.

The PM said that Pakistan regards Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner. He highlighted the significant improvement in the economic and security environment of Pakistan and attributed it to the successful law enforcement operations against terrorist groups. He said that Japan may consider a 3-4 year exception for Pakistani textiles under Temporary Tariff Measures to bring Pakistan at par with its competitors which enjoy free access to Japanese market. Ambassador of Japan appreciated Pakistan’s economic growth and said that Pakistan’s perception particularly in Japan has changed to a business-friendly country. He further added that Japan gives importance to investment security, infrastructure and business friendly environment and in all three aspects Pakistan has achieved marked improvement.

Later, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehdi Honardoost paid a courtesy call on the PM at his office. The PM said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the brotherly government and people of Iran. “Both countries enjoyed close and cordial relations. This provided a basis for enhancing mutually beneficial trade and investment relations that would reflect the true potential of the two countries.”

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Iranian leadership to the PM and emphasised the importance that Iran attaches to its relations with Pakistan. He reiterated his commitment to further enhance Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations with a focus on economic relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra called on PM and discussed overall situation in the province and the steps being taken for the mainstreaming of Fata. The premier, reiterating commitment for merger of Fata said wok on creating an enabling environment and taking required legal and administrative measures for this purpose was being done on fast track basis.