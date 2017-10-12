Parliament also brings back ‘oath’ to protect Islamic ideology of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In addition to bringing back the declaration under oath regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, the parliament has also reintroduced the oath for all those contesting elections that they would preserve the Islamic Ideology of Pakistan besides making this country to run on Islamic principles.

Though ignored by the media and politicians, the controversial deletions (now corrected) in the Election Act 2017 also included the replacement of “oath” to simple “declaration” in respect to the statement about Islamic Ideology of Pakistan in the nomination papers.

The corrections made through latest amendments by the parliament not only bring back the “oath” in regard to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat statement but also the declaration about the protection of Islamic Ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan.

Regarding the Islamic Ideology and the Islamisation of the state, the nomination paper contains the following oath: “I, the above mentioned candidate, solemnly swear that,- (ii) I will be faithful to the declaration made by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that Pakistan would be a democratic state based on Islamic principles of social justice. I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan and that I will strive to preserve the Islamic Ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan.”

Like the case of declaration on Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, the above statement was also changed from “oath” starting with “I solemnly swear” to mere “I declare” while enacting the Election Act 2017 by the parliament. Later a strong reaction came from all over after the media reported about this change in regard to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat statement.

Interestingly neither the media reported nor any political party publicly had pointed out that the same change has been made in the declaration under oath in regard to the statement for the protection of Islamic Ideology and to make Pakistan a state based on Islamic principles of social justice.

However, credit goes to the parliament that it has undone amendments in both the cases. In his statement of “objects and reasons” while presenting the amendments to undo the wrongs, the law minister said: “Subsequent to the enactment of the Election Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017), misgivings have been expressed in the National Assembly and also reported in the media regarding the wordings of the “DECLARATION BY THE CANDIDATE” in the nomination form (FORM A) attached with the ACT.

“2. In order to avoid further controversy, there is consensus amongst the political parties in the National Assembly that the original text of “DECLARATION AND OATH BY THE PERSON NOMINATED”, included in original Form-IA, should be restored in toto.

“3. Misgivings have also been expressed regarding the omission of Articles 7B and 7C consequent upon the repeal of the Conduct of General Elections Order, 2002 (Chief Executive’s Order No.7 of 2002). Again to avoid further controversy, there is consensus amongst the political parties that the provisions of Article 7B and 7C ibid be retained through amendment in section 241 of the Election Act, 2017….”