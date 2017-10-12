HBL edge Lahore Whites as UBL, KRL record big wins

PESHAWAR: Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL) and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) recorded wins on the third day of their four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches held at different venues of the country on Wednesday, writes Alam Zeb Safi.

HBL, the last season’s runners-up, defeated Lahore Whites by 29 runs. UBL crushed FATA by an innings and 130 runs. KRL overwhelmed Karachi Whites by 130 runs. In a Pool B outing, at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, UBL maintained their position at the top of their group with 30 points when they humiliated the tribesmen by inflicting an innings defeat over them.

FATA, following on, resumed their second innings at 53-3 and were folded for 88 in the 26th over. Mukhtar Ahmed and Asif Afridi scored 20 each. Test pacer Sohail Khan captured 5-12, for a match haul of 8-48. Sameen Gul and Ehsan Adil claimed two wickets each. Young fast bowler Sameen finished the game with 7-75.

UBL posted 361 all out in their first innings. In reply FATA were folded for 143.

In the other clash of this group, at LCCA Ground, Lahore, HBL also recorded their third straight triumph, beating Lahore Whites by 29 runs to reach 28 points. Chasing 222, Lahore Whites began their second innings at 72-1 and were bundled out for 192 with Rizwan Hussain scoring 63 off 101 balls, hitting seven fours and one six. Mohammad Irfan posted 26 and Mohammad Mohsin made 23. Left-arm Test spinner Abdul Rehman got 4-49, while Israrul Haq claimed 3-43. Rehman captured 6-62 in the match.

HBL posted 194 and 98. Lahore Whites staged 71 in their first innings.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, KRL imposed 130 runs defeat on Karachi Whites, their second win from three games.

Chasing 241, Karachi Whites resumed their second innings at 16-2 and were bowled out for 110 in 47.5 overs. Test discard Faisal Iqbal hit 66 off 117 balls, which carried eight fours. Fast bowler Sadaf Hussain and Ali Shafiq got three wickets each. Ali captured eight and Sadaf clinched six wickets in the match.

KRL made 244 and 97. Karachi Whites staged 101 in their first innings. This was the third straight loss for Karachi Whites. Karachi Blues were relegated last year.

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, after conceding a six runs lead to PTV, Rawalpindi reached 265-8 in their second innings. Babar Agha (65*) was at the crease. He had hammered eight fours from 99 balls. Behram Khan struck 52, while Umar Waheed belted 48.

Fast bowler Rizwan Akbar got 3-54, while Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Irfan captured two wickets each.

In a Pool A outing, at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, after gaining 68 runs lead, former champions SNGPL reached 272-8 in their second innings, for an overall lead of 340. The hall-mark of SNGPL’s innings was Taimur Khan’s 102 off 196 balls in which he hit 14 fours. Opener Imran Butt scored 71 off 142 balls with seven fours. Ahmed Safi got 4-68, while off-spinner Saeed Ajmal claimed 3-43.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, SSGC gained 114 runs lead when in response to Lahore Blues’ first innings total of 291 they resumed at 355-6 and were bowled out for 405. Young pacer Bilawal Iqbal got 4-78, while Shahid Nawaz captured 3-72. Salman Ali Agha picked 2-71. Lahore Blues were 143-4 in their second innings at close, for a lead of 79 with six wickets in hand. Reza Ali Dar was at the crease on 60 which had five fours. Waqas Saleem hammered fine 52 off 140 balls, striking five fours. Azhar Attari captured 3-40.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, chasing 345, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were reeling at 171-6 in their second innings against Peshawar. Ali Asad hit 44 with five fours. Nasir Awais claimed 3-47, while left-arm medium pacer Taj Wali got 2-28.

Peshawar, who had gained ten runs lead, resumed their second innings at 187-3 and were folded for 334. Mehran Ibrahim (35) and Gohar Ali (34) played well.

Left-arm spinner Raza Hasan was the pick of the bowlers with 6-101.