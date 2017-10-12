Comstech told to implement OIC Summit decisions speedily

Islamabad :President Mamnoon Hussain has directed Comstech, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, to expedite the implementation of decisions taken during the OIC Summit in Astana.

The president, who is also the chairman of Comstech, said this during a briefing by the Coordinator General of Comstech, Dr. Shoukat Hameed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Wednesday.

The president called for the promotion of education and research in the Islamic World for the development of science and technology and to improve the quality of life of common man. "In this regard, it is necessary that to establish academic and research institution in the Islamic World as well as enhance the capacity of existing institutions," he said.

The President ordered the formulation of a practicable strategy to acquire the required resources to ensure implementation of recommendation approved in the OIC summit in Astana and said representation of donor countries should be ensured in relevant institution so that the matters in this respect could be taken forward with mutual consultation and understanding.

The president underlined that the new generation is the real asset of Islamic World and no stone should be left unturned for their better education and training. On the occasion, HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology Yasmin Masood, Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imtiaz Ahmed and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.