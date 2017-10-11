Wed October 11, 2017
Business

October 11, 2017

ABC elects executive committee

KARACHI: The American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) executive committee has elected Kamran Nishat, managing director and CEO, Muller & Phipps Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, as president of the council for the term 2017/18 at the 33rd annual general meeting held at the chamber, a statement said on Tuesday.

Syed Anis Ahmed, managing director, Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd, has been elected as senior vice president and Jarri Masood, country general manager, 3M Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd has been elected as vice president, it added.

Other elected members of the ABC Executive Committee included Farrokh K Captain, chairman and managing director, Captain-PQ Chemical Industries (Pvt) Ltd.; Tasleemuddin Ahmed Batlay, director, Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd; Muhammad Iqbal Shekhani, CEO, Johan (Pvt) Ltd / Culligan; Amin Mohammad Khowaja, general manager and executive director, JPMorgan Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd;  Usman Muneer, managing director, Mondelez Pakistan Ltd;  Ahmed Jamal Mir, managing director and CEO, Prestige Communications (Pvt) Ltd / Grey; Nadeem Arshad Elahi, managing director and country head, TRG (Pvt) Ltd, and Syed Iqbal Uddin Ghazi, founder president, Sun Consulting (Pvt) Ltd.

