2nd Inter-Provincial Games from December 7-11

PESHAWAR: The 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games will be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, from December 7-11.

“The house after threadbare discussions decided that the Games will be organised from 7-11 December, 2017 at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad,” the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said in a press release on Monday.

The games would include competitions of athletics (men & women), badminton (men & women), hockey (men & women), judo (men & women), karate (men & women), netball (men & Women), squash (men & women), table tennis (men & women), taekwondo (men), weightlifting (men), tennis (men & women), volleyball (men & women) and wrestling (men), it added.

All the participating boards have been requested to organise training camps for effective preparation and participation in the Games. They have been asked to finalise their contingent and submit their details to PSB before October 25, 2017.

The PSB Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera chaired the meeting. Also present were directors sports of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), FATA and Islamabad sports boards and PSB deputy director generals.

Ganjera informed the participants that the basic objective of the project is to create environment conducive for promoting national harmony by engaging the youth in healthy activities.The other objectives of the project are to explore new talent in sports for grooming for national teams.

“The House unanimously decided that the age limit of the participating players will be under-25 up to December 31, 2017. No departmental players shall be eligible to participate in this event. The House also discussed and finalised the entitlement of the participating teams, technical officials and volunteers. The DG PSB categorically told all the stakeholders that Games will be organised under the aegis of National Sports Federations. The Federations will be responsible for the technical conduct of the Games,” the press release added.