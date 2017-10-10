Over 800 school heads, deputies trained

Islamabad :Under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Programme (PMERP), the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) carried out training of 844 heads and deputy heads of educational institutions in two months of August and September this year.

The Project Management Unit (PMU) of the PMERP developed a School Management Manual (SMM) to improve the management and administration of the educational institution by following certain set of policies and procedures.

The Manual is aimed at the capacity building of school management all across Federal Directorate of Education and impart best practices followed in managing schools all across the world. The school management also learned to design interventional strategies and the techniques to gauge feedback from students and teachers.

On the successful completion of the training course, the Minister for CADD, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that there was a dire need to develop such as SMM to bring uniformity in the management of public sector educational institutions. He said that the introduction of such uniform policies and procedures would bring clarity in the role of school management.

The Minister further said that the Manual is first ever document of its kind for the management of public schools and it provides a set of directions and standard operating procedures to manage each aspect of the school operations successfully.

In addition, it provides SOPs for record keeping, handing-taking over for smooth transition of educational leader, professional development of staff and performance management, among others. The guidelines in the manual are supplemented with samples for better clarity.

Keeping in view the significance of this manual, three days training course was developed by PMU Team for school heads and deputy heads so that they can implement the manual in true letter and spirit.