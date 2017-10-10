LWMC fines 11,134 fly-tippers

LAHORE :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued challan to 11,134 involved in improper/illegal dumping/transporting of waste during 2016-17.

LWMC officials said 19 enforcement inspectors are currently on board whereas 35 zonal officers have also been given the authority to impose fine and ensure the implementation of LWMC’s SOP.

Around 8,000 waste containers are placed in Lahore to facilitate citizens with a clean environment. Apart from this, LWMC has devised a 24/7 help line 1139 since 2011 to register complaints of citizens.

LWMC Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed said the challans LWMC is making are based on fair and transparent evidence. He requested citizens to dispose of waste properly.

Manager Operation Murtaza Chaudhary said LWMC is responding to all complaints received through any source. Manager Enforcement Mohsin Sadiq said LWMC has made 11,134 challans worth Rs 1,26,78,000 since June 2016.