Sportspersons hail Nishan-e-Haider tournament

KARACHI: Famous cricketers alongside other sportspersons have applauded the efforts of PHF for the return of international hockey to the country.

Seeing the success of the ongoing Nishan-e-Haider hockey tournament here at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium, former Test captain Rashid Latif said that it was great to see so many international events in last few months in the country.

He congratulated the PHF for organising such a colorful event in Karachi. He further said that it was good to see the contribution of IHF in sending 11 goalkeepers from Australia and Argentina.

“It is our pleasure to host them and people should acknowledge their contribution to the revival of hockey in Pakistan,” the former captain said. He further said that hockey is our national game and it should be promoted.He said that this tournament would give a positive message to the world.

Wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal said that it was going to be a landmark in bringing back international hockey to Pakistan.He also said that soon international events would come to Pakistan in big numbers. “It is a good sign for Pakistan as recently we witnessed spectacular events of football and cricket and now this hockey tournament. These all surely will improve the image of the country,” Kamran said.

He also said that if he got time he would watch at least one match of the tournament. Fast bowler Umar Gul congratulated PHF for organising this tournament. “I hope people of Pakistan will watch great international events in Pakistan,” the fast bowler said.

He also has a wish to be in Karachi for watching at least one match of the tournament and to meet international goalkeepers.International boxer Muhammad Wasim also appreciated the PHF for holding the tournament and said:

“Soon international teams will also come to Pakistan.”He also said that this tournament would help local players as being with international players would give them confidence and improve their techniques.