Pakistan to present Universal Periodic Review in November

Islamabad :Pakistan will present third Universal Periodic Review Report (UPR) on human rights situation in the country before the United Nations Committee on November 13, 2017.

The report covers developments since the previous review, update on the status of implementation of accepted recommendations, challenges as well as national priorities and commitments for the promotion and protection of human rights.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeria Agha said that the Government of Pakistan is honoured to present its third UPR to share the progress made by Pakistan in the human rights from 2012 to 2017, in a spirit of dialogue and constructive engagement with the international community.

Pakistan presented first UPR on May 8, 2008, second on October 30, 2012 and now it will be the third time Pakistan is going to present its UPR on human rights.

High level officials from Ministry of Human Rights, Interior Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information Broadcasting and National Heritage, Social Departments of all Provinces, Welfare departments of all Provinces, National Commission on the Status of Women, National Commission on Human Rights (Council), National Commission on Human Development and Officials from Overseas Department were present at the meeting to discuss the UPR.

The report has been prepared in accordance with the general guidelines for the preparation of information under the universal periodic review, decision 17/119 by by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with Ministry of Human Rights.

This report is the outcome of a broad-based, inclusive and participatory methodologies and consultation process in which all stakeholders were involved. The report contains a wide range of legal, policy and institutional developments took place during the period from 2012 to 2017 both at federal and provincial levels. The report also throws light on the government’s institutional mechanisms to ensure implementation of laws and policies and to take concrete action for the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

It terms the Adoption of National Action Plan on Human Rights as a milestone achieved in the said time period. Report also enlightens human rights education, training and awareness policies and their implementation on grassroots level. Report also discusses civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, right to education, right to adequate housing, right to work, right to health, right to food, right to freedom of opinion, freedom of religion, rights of women, children and minorities as well as good governance.

Ministry of Human Rights stated that as a democratic and progressive state, Pakistan is firmly resolved to uphold, promote and safeguard universal human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

The federal secretary said that Ministry of Human Rights considers the UPR as a unique cooperative mechanism to identify human rights challenges and to make tangible recommendations in a non-politicised and non-discriminatory manner and we would continue our constructive engagement with this mechanism. She said that with strengthened democracy, independent judiciary, free media and active civil society, Pakistan is confident of continuing the path of further improvement, and promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens.