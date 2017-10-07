Coward govt cause downfall of all: Asma

LAHORE: SCBA’s former president Asma Jahangir has said non-shedding of tears by anyone over Musharraf and Gen Raheel Sharif’s departure has proved that people want civilian government.

People have not shed tears on the departure of Raheel Sharif and Pervez Musharraf. This is the decision of the people for change. She said a coward government caused downfall of all. She said if politicians want to rule they should rule bravely.

She said this while talking to media Friday outside Lahore High Court. Unfortunately, the establishment has created political consciousness in the PML-N and people of Punjab have also decided that only civilians will rule.

This time people have proved by casting votes against establishment that they don’t want to side with it, she added. Law and Constitution are there in the country, she underlined. Therefore, every institution will have to remain within its ambit so that supremacy of the state could be established.