CDA announces award of land, accommodates claims

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday announced award of Built up Property (BuP) for the land allocated for establishment of a university, accommodating 720 cases including fake claims for allotment of alternate plots worth billions of rupees in Chatta Bakhawar area on the Park Road.

The CDA officials in the office of the Deputy Commissioner CDA have confirmed that the award of BuP was announced on Friday. The sources said at the time of announcement of a Nursing Medical University with the assistance of the Bahrain University over an area of 237 kanals in July, last year, there were only 139 BuP which within 14 months increased to over 700.

As per market estimates, the cost of each plot on the state land adjacent to site of the university, to be given to the affected people in the same area is Rs10 million. “As result, the CDA will get nothing but lose precious land to affected people,” the sources said.

The sources, have pointed fingers at a cabinet member for his involvement in acceptance of fake claims of BuP in the award. Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CAD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in whose constituency the land is located, denied that on fake claim is going to be accepted.

The Minister told ‘The News’ those pointing fingers at him have their agenda saying instead improving their own performance, they project wrong facts. However, he said the award was yet be declared and the same would be announced on Monday.

He said there was no truth in figure of cases of Built up Property (BuP) to be accommodated in the award. The affected will be allotted alternate residential plots along with cash payment. He said the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and sitting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were also given separate detailed briefings. ‘” They had okayed the project and everything is crystal clear,” he said.

On the other hand, the CDA chairman Sheikh Ansar Aziz said admitted that the figure of case of BuP included in the award is over 700. He said the CDA management had tried to resolve land related issues at the earliest. He said that local influentials were also involved while identifying real affected people. He said the award was to be announced by the Deputy Commissioner CDA on Friday but it was not confirmed whether it was done as planned.