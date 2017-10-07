‘AQIS terrorists were from JI’s student wing’

KARACHI: An investigation into the killing of five terrorists in an encounter with the Malir police on September 28 has revealed that three of the terrorists were associated with Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) student organisation, the Islami Jamiat-e-Talba (IJT).

After the shootout, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwaar had told The News that police raided an under construction building behind Anara Garden,, off the Super Highway to arrest the suspects planning to attack a Muharram procession using an IED packed vehicle. SSP Anwaar had identified two of the suspects; one as Mohammed Amir Sharif, a wanted al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorist, and the other as Mohammad.

Talking to The News on Friday, an official privy to the case said the remaining three terrorists killed on September 28 were identified as Qari Amjad, Ammar Hashmi and Murli. The official, who requested not to be named because of departmental restrictions, said the suspects had remained part of the JI’s student wing, IJT, in the past and had later joined AQIS. He said the trio had gone to Afghanistan for militancy training while they were students, adding that Ammar went to Afghanistan for training thrice.

However, an insider familiar with affairs of JI and its sister concern IJT, claimed that the security agencies detained Qari Amjad, Amaar Hashmi and Murli from their homes, and killed them in a fake encounter. He said Qari Amjad was taken into custody by plainclothes men from his residence at Landhi and Amaar Hashmi was detained from his house at Askari-IV, while Murli was picked-up from his home at Manzur Colony. He added that Qari Amjad had served as Nazim of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology. “Amaar Hashmi and Murli were also active workers of IJT 10 years ago,” he added. The funeral prayers of Amaar Hashmi were held on Friday and was later buried.

Talking to The News, IJT Media Cell Incharge Aneeq Ahmed Tabish said the “IJT is only responsible if any of its workers are involved in terrorism during their academic careers, but the student union could not be held accountable if anyone joins any terrorist organisation after his studies,” Tabish said. Tabish added that IJT is only engaged in education-friendly activities and assured that the student union does not welcome any extremists in its ranks.

Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naimur Rehaman alleged that these were JI workers who were taken from their houses two-three years ago and were killed in a fake encounter on Sept 28. He added that their heirs have also registered complaints regarding their missing with the police, Rangers and army, besides proceeding with their cases in the courts.

Malir SSP Rao Anwar validated the reports of The News that the three suspects were associated with IJT during their studies. “Police had handed over the dead bodies to their heirs,” SSP Anwar added. “Amjad, Hashmi and Murli were associated with AQIS, and they were in contact with Syrian militants,” SSP Anwaar said, adding: “the trio initially joined TTP but later became part of Al-Qaeda.” Anwar claimed that there was enough evidence linking the trio to the Syrian militants, and they were going to join ISIS in Iraq and Syria, in the days to come.