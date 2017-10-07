Dr Mutahir Sheikh laid to rest at KU cemetery

Dr Mutahir Ahmed Sheikh, a senior professor of Karachi University’s Department of International Relations who passed away a day earlier, was laid to rest at the varsity’s graveyard on Friday after funeral prayers at KU’s Ibrahim Mosque.

A large number of students, faculty members, administrative officials and dignitaries attended the funeral ceremony. They included KU Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan, former VCs Prof Dr Muhammad Qaiser and Prof Dr Zafar Saeed Saidi, PPP MPA Saeed Ghani, former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, Prof Dr Akhtar Baloch and Arts Council President Ahmed Shah.

VC Dr Khan spoke highly of Dr Sheikh, “He was a great teacher with a spotless character and remarkable moral values. He was a brave man and battled cancer till the very last with great courage.”

Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri said Dr Sheikh was one of the most favourite teachers of the department’s faculty. Dr Sheikh was suffering from spinal cancer and had been admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital for the past month. He had joined KU in 1995 as a lecturer in the IR department. He later became assistant professor in August 1999 and was promoted to the post of professor in 2005.

He had served as chairman of the IR Department and as president of KUTS, and was currently serving as secretary of KU’s Affiliation Committee. He had also worked as a research officer at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs from October 2, 1988, till August 18, 1995. Dr Sheikh had completed his PhD from KU in 2001 and acquired his post-doctorate from University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, in 2006.