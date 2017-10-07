Shaheed Akbar Nagori Football begins tomorrow

KARACHI: The second Shaheed Akbar Nagori District South super football championship 2017 will start from Sunday

(tomorrow) here at Kakri ground, Lyari. The tournament features 16 teams, divided in four pools.Pool A comprises Baloch Eleven, Young Nawaline, Sadarbar Union and Young Panjgoor.

Pool B consists of Karachi Mohammadan, Sajidi Baloch, Lyari Mohammadan, and Colony Star. The Pool C has Sindh Muslim Gizri, Moosa Lashari, Baloch Mohammadan and Kalri Star. The Pool D consists of Phool Patti Star, Haidri Baloch, Baghdad Sports and Young Tughluq.

The winning team will get three points in the league stage. In case of a draw, both teams will get one point. Kalri Stars are the defending champions.

Sindh public health minister Fayyaz Ali Butt is expected to be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. President District South Football Association Nasir Kareem said that the tournament this year would generate outstanding interest of the fans. “We are looking forward to give a new identity to football in Pakistan,” he said.He said Lyari was the centre of football in Karachi.The first match of the tournament will be played on Sunday between Haidri Baloch and Young Tughluq from 4pm. The winners of the tournament are expected to get Rs100,000.