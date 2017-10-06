Petitions pour in SC against Electoral Reforms Bill

ISLAMABAD: Three more petitions were submitted in the Supreme Court here on Thursday challenging the Section 203 of the Electoral Reforms Bill, 2017.

Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP), Awami Raj Party MNA Jamshed Ahmed Dasti, and a civilian Daud Ghazanvi have requested the court to annul the Section 203. Jamshed Dasti in his petition has taken the plea that the Constitution was amended for a disqualified person, therefore, the court while exercising their authority should annul the revision.

While talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Jamshed Dasti said that National Assembly is busy in saving a thief. But the whole nation stands with the judiciary to get rid of these robbers.

The PJDP in its petition argued that the amendment is contrary to the Constitution and should be annulled as according to it a disqualified person can give directions to elected representatives while being the party president. Similar petitions were filed earlier by Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Advocate Zulfiqar Bhutta.