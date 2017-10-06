Fri October 06, 2017
Islamabad

October 6, 2017

Pakistan, Yemen agree on education promotion

Islamabad: Pakistan and Yemen have agreed to finalise exchange programmes in the fields of education and culture.

The understanding came during a meeting between deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz and Yemeni Ambassador Mutahhir Al-Ash'abi here on Thursday. The deputy chairman of the Planning Commission told the visitor that Pakistan will provide higher education opportunities to Yemeni students on priority basis.

He said people of the two countries will be able to avail better opportunities to come closer through exchange programs. The Yemeni ambassador said his country wants to strengthen the existing cultural relationship with Pakistan. He also informed Sartaj Aziz about the latest situation of his country. 

