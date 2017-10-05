IGFC meets Afghan officials at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: The newly-appointed Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Major General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf visited the Landikotal army garrison and Torkham border on Wednesday.

He also met Afghan tribal elders and officials and discussed various issues including border safety and security.

An official told The News on condition of anonymity that the IGFC assured the Afghans of every possible help and cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations between the two neighbouring Islamic countries.

The Torkham border remained closed during the visit and extra security personnel were deployed there. All the entry and exit points to Landikotal were handed over to the personnel of Khyber Rifles, which is part of the Frontier Corps, and they thoroughly checked vehicles.

Assistant Political Agent of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad and Commandant Khyber Rifles Colonel Farrukh Humayun were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, IGFC Major General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf during his visit to Mohmand Agency inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the political compound in Ghallanai.

Officials including Mohmand Agency Political Agent Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Commandant Mohmand Rifles Col Muhammad Irfan Ali and heads of line departments were present on the occasion.

The PA briefed the IGFC on the overall situation and the ongoing development projects in Mohmand Agency.

The IGFC later placed floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha.