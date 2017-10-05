Leaders, traders to observe shutdown in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The ulema, traders, political parties and notables of the district have announced to observe a complete shutter down strike against changes in Khatm-i-Nabuwwat laws.

“We can never tolerate any change in Khatm-i-Nabuwwat laws and would observe a complete shutter down strike for three days and then besiege the parliament,” Maulana Waqarul Haq Usman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl told the meeting held here on Wednesday. The meeting was called to decide the future line of action following allegedamended in Khatm-i-Nabuwwat laws.

The meeting was largely attended by representatives of various political parties, traders and ulema from various sects. Haroonur Rasheed, the central leader of traders body in the district, said that they would observe complete shutter down strike for three days from Saturday to Monday. “We will hold protest demonstrations and rallies against the amendments on Friday,” said Rasheed.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Waheed, a leader of Pakistan People’s Party said that PML-N had crossed all limits to make deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif the party president. “We have nothing to do with internal politics of PML-N and its leader Nawaz Sharif but will never allow it to amend Khatm-i-Nabuwwat laws,” he added.