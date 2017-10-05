Thu October 05, 2017
Sports

October 5, 2017

Hakim Said Memorial Inter-School Football from December 5

KARACHI: The 19th Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Memorial Inter-School Football Championship will be held from December 5 to 7. The tournament, to be played on knockout basis, is for students up to the age of 11. The organisers have said schools interested in participating should contact the organising secretary Zafar Baig.

